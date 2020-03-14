|
Carter, Bobby Joe
On March 2, 2020, Bobby Joe Carter hung up his "Gone Fishin'" sign one last time. He left behind the greatest catch of his life, his love of 57 years, Sophie. While she is sad to see him go, she is comforted to know that he goes on to the great fishing hole in heaven where the weather's always right and the fish are always biting. Bobby reeled in a good life. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1958-1960, jigged 32 years for General Electric, and floated down the river of retirement with his loved ones close by. Along with his wife, he leaves behind his favorite fishing partners and sons, Robert, Kenneth, Ronald, and Donald, and his four grandsons Joshua, Kevin, Austin, and Ethan. He was laid to rest on March 12, 2020 at the South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020