Baer, Bonnie Estelle
Bonnie Estelle Baer, known as Peggy to her family and friends passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at her home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and wife to her late husband Harry "Bud" Baer.
She was born September 08, 1925 in Right Hand Fork, WV to Charlie and Sarah (Dean) Singleton.
She is survived by six of her eight children, George (Lisa) Baer, Ruth (Phil) Ruotolo, Rosemary Worcester, Carolyn Baer, Mary (Kenneth) Gillaspie and Michael (Rene) Baer and loving sister, Ruby Vernon of Maryland. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews, and long time special friends, Sue and Bill Williamson.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she was predeceased by her son, James Baer and daughter, Margaret Baer, brother, Joseph Singleton, and sisters Gladys, Maggie and Mandy, who she loved dearly.
Bonnie waged a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. She was strong in spirit and wasted no time with regrets. She loved her many pets that she treated like her babies.
She spent her later years working as a baker for Publix and enjoyed her many friends there before she finally retired.
Bonnie and her family are appreciative of the care she received at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Gardens Court and especially the supportive comfort from her Sunflower Hospice Care Team from Trustbridge.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bonnie's memory to a charity of your choosing.
We will always miss you Mom.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020