Bonnie Goffe

Goffe, Bonnie

Bonnie West Goffe, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side in the early evening on September 6, 2020. Bonnie had been a long-time resident on the island since 1967. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Goffe, who was a Realtor located in Palm Beach. They were both active members of the Sailfish Club up until the death of her husband in 1995. She was born in Eaton, Ohio and moved to Florida when she was 18 years old. She met and married Harold T. Goffe and they raised four children in Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by one of her children, Kenneth A. Goffe, and her survivors are her remaining children, Diane Snoke (Andrew), Harold T. Goffe, Jr. (Randi-Lynn) and Randy L. Goffe (Kelly Sayre) and a niece, Joy Huff. She also leaves ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. All will miss her dearly. Services are private and she will be interred in the Royal Palm Cemetery next to her husband, Harold T. Goffe.



