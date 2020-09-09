1/
Bonnie Goffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goffe, Bonnie
Bonnie West Goffe, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side in the early evening on September 6, 2020. Bonnie had been a long-time resident on the island since 1967. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Goffe, who was a Realtor located in Palm Beach. They were both active members of the Sailfish Club up until the death of her husband in 1995. She was born in Eaton, Ohio and moved to Florida when she was 18 years old. She met and married Harold T. Goffe and they raised four children in Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by one of her children, Kenneth A. Goffe, and her survivors are her remaining children, Diane Snoke (Andrew), Harold T. Goffe, Jr. (Randi-Lynn) and Randy L. Goffe (Kelly Sayre) and a niece, Joy Huff. She also leaves ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. All will miss her dearly. Services are private and she will be interred in the Royal Palm Cemetery next to her husband, Harold T. Goffe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved