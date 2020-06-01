Bonnie Jean Lowe
1945 - 2020
Lowe, Bonnie Jean
Bonnie Jean Merton Lowe, age 74, passed peacefully on May 27, 2020.
She was born in Passaic, New Jersey and a life long resident of Palm Beach, Florida.
Bonnie Jean was a member of the Scottish American Society and played an active role in helping others with local charities such as the Red Cross, Mental Health Association, Area Aging of Palm Beach and CARP.
She had a successful career in Interior Design and a flare for decorating.
Her passion for boating and the Ocean brought her to South Florida with her late husband, Thomas Sortore, where she spent a lot of her time soaking up the sun with her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her special memory are her two daughters Christina Beth Sortore and Pamela Jean Martin and her son-in-law Rob Rosovich, granddaughter Holly Rosovich, as well as, her surviving siblings Charles Merton, Robert Merton, Richard Merton and Kerry Elizabeth Merton Williams and her loving dog Olivia Elizabeth.
There will be a private memorial gathering on June 3, 2020 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
