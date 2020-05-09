Bonnie Heffer Waltuck (nee Heffer), 77, of North Palm Beach, Florida passed away at her home on May 2, 2020 in North Palm Beach after a being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer earlier this year. She was supported by her family and close friends.



Bonnie was born on May 5, 1942 and died 3 days shy of her always-celebrated Cinco de Mayo birthday. She was born to Evelyn and Richard Heffer and grew up in Rochester, NY.



Bonnie and her family vacationed in Florida where she had retired grandparents. Her love of the state brought her to the University of Florida where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education before returning to teach in Monroe County, New York.



Bonnie met her husband of 41 years, Bernard "Bern", while in Rochester and they settled in the Miami area until moving to North Palm Beach to be closer to Bonnie's parents who retired to the area.



Bonnie had a lifelong affinity toward math and was rarely seen using a calculator. She was a lifelong learner and took pride in a balance between formal education and common sense.



Bonnie was an avid bridge player in her youth and loved to travel and cruise as she grew older. She loved to act as her own travel agent, tour guide, and cruise director, and enjoyed telling stories of her adventures to all that would listen.



Bonnie is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Meggan) and Steven (Dawn), grandchildren Chaylee, Charlotte, Nathaniel, and Zachariah, cousin Peggy Gerace, and close friend Maria Mazzarella.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Heffer (nee Meyer) and Richard Heffer, her husband Bernard, and her brother Larry Heffer.



We love and miss you. You are free of all pain now, and can go on that cruise that eluded you during your recent battle. Enjoy your long walk on the open beaches. With all of our love.



There are no services planned at this time.



