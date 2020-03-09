Home

With profound sadness we mourn the loss of Boris Tarpell, 91, who passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Boris was born February 16, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Boris grew up in Pittsburgh, and was a sergeant in the Army. Boris is survived by his wife Noreen J.; son Alan Tarpell, daughter Deborah and grandchildren Sydney and Zachary. A Funeral Service for Boris will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Contributions in Boris' memory may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
