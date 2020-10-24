Bradford J. Loyd, Sr.
Bradford J. Loyd, Sr., born on November 9, 1949, in Texas, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was predeceased by his wife Ruta and daughter Ziba. Left to cherish his memory are the two beloved children he shared with Paulette Bragel of Florida, Jennifer Maggiore (Joseph), and Brad Loyd, Jr. (Georgia) of Phoenix, and his adored grandchildren Matteo and Joseph Maggiore, and Kaden and Meadow Loyd. Brad served honorably in the Army as an expert marksman and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, later becoming a small business owner. He was known as a generous, warm, fun-loving family man, who will be remembered for his culinary skills and sweet tooth, fondness for football (Go Dolphins!), the great outdoors, and taking delight in his grandchildren. The family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bradford's memory to The Arizona Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at (www.AdvantageMelcherRoses.com
) for the Loyd family.