Elling, Bradley Paul
Bradley Paul Elling, 64, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. He was the loving husband for 28 years of Tracy Elling. Brad was born in Swickley, PA to the late Robert F. and Mary (Bucek) Elling.
Brad was a graduate of Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA. He worked as the Assistant Controller at the Port of Palm Beach.
He is survived by his wife Tracy Elling, brother Robert Elling and his wife Merribeth of Ticonderoga, NY, sister Barbara Reaper of South Bend, IN and loved by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Larry Reaper.
Brad will be deeply missed by so many whose lives were touched by his humor and fun loving spirit. Brad had a deep love of sports, adventure and travel.
The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until 12:00PM on September 14 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home where a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brad's memory may be made to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Juno Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019