BUTLER, Brant Ambrose Brant Ambrose Butler went home to be with the Lord with his wife by his side on June 10, 2019 with hopes to see all his loved ones again! He was born on July 11, 1949 and raised in Urbana, OH. He and his wife, Teresa moved to West Palm Beach, FL in October 1980, where Brant worked in the banking industry for 10 years and then comptroller for several companies before retiring with Saf-Glas Manufacturing Co with 10 years of service. After retirement, the couple moved to Lillington, NC in 2017. Services were handled by Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, OH. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 18, 2019