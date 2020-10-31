Brenda Ballenger

Englewood, FL - Brenda Reed Ballenger born on October 10, 1945 was reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas James Ballenger, Sr., on October 21, 2020 following a long illness. She was surrounded by the love of her family. It has been said many times family begins with a little word called love and grows from there, this love story is no exception. Anyone who knew Brenda could not say her name without Jim's attached for the past half century. Thus, Brenda and Jim so fittingly part this earthly world so near one another with Jim's passing earlier on March 31, 2020. Not only have Brenda and Jim now reunited but Brenda has gone to a glorious family reunion with those preceding her in death including; her parents Ralph Richard Reed and Annis Scaggs Reed, two brothers Ralph Richard "Dick" Reed, Jr. and Thomas Michael "Mike" Reed and nephew Richard "Rick" Elwood Reed. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Ballenger Gann (Bobby) and grandsons Brendan and Brody of Lithia, FL, her son Thomas James Ballenger II (Anna) and granddaughters Shelby, Holly, Laura and Erin of Sarasota, FL and her beloved youngest brother Joseph Reed of Orlando, FL and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews from Kentucky to Florida.

Brenda committed her life to service as a Registered Nurse, loving wife, and caring mother. She was a strong and classy woman serving as a role model to all young women in her life. She touched too many countless lives to name and will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know, work with, be cared for or taught by her.

In memory of the life and love of Brenda and Jim a graveside service for both will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens 11:00AM Saturday, November 21, Venice, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store