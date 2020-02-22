|
|
Webster, Brenda Marie
Brenda Marie Webster (née Barbaree) went to heaven in the early morning hours of February 17, 2020 after fighting Alzheimer's disease for the past five years.
She was a Boynton Beach native born on February 5, 1960 at Bethesda Hospital. She attended Atlantic High School. She moved to Marion County, FL and raised her family there for the past 40 years.
Brenda is survived by her daughter Andrea Ruby (Jeramie), her son Matthew Marold (Jessica), four grandchildren Austin, Aiden, Maysin and Lily, parents Margie and Tom Barbaree, two brothers Craig (Glenda) and Bruce (Craig Bland), aunt Rosemarie Brant who was very dear and close to her, numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
She will forever be in our hearts, but at last she is in eternal peace.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020