Brenda S. Henry, age 76, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Brenda was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children Donna Heaton, Sandra Bursey, Nancy Beckham (Charles), Donald Bomar, Greg Lovelace, and Dawn Riestenberg (Rob), along with 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Heaton.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00PM on Sunday, November 8 at her home.



