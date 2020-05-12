Hartman, Brett Jason
Brett Jason Hartman of San Jose, CA, formerly of Bergen County, NJ, born on December 26, 1985 passed away suddenly on April 30,2020 at the age of 34.
Brett graduated from the Academy of Science & Technology, Summa cum laude from the Wharton School of Business, and Magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where he was elected to the Law Review and Chair of the Blue Book. He then went on to clerk for a Federal Judge in the 9th circuit and was privileged enough to be selected to interview for a Supreme Court Clerkship. In addition, Brett had been an EMT for the RiverVale Volunteer Ambulance squad and a black belt in karate.
Brett was born with a brilliant mind and had thoughts and ideas as a young child that most adults could not even comprehend. There was nothing he could not teach himself and spent hours upon hours reading and thinking of ways to use his knowledge to make the world a better place.
Loving son of Lori and Keith Hartman and devoted and cherished brother to Rachel, he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Davidson Institute for Talent Development as a tribute to Brett. The Davidson Young Scholars Program provides free services designed to nurture the intellectual, social, emotional, and academic development of profoundly intelligent young people. Donations can be made through the website at: (www.davidsongifted.org) or mailed to: Davidson Institute (Attn: Karin Dixon), 9665 Gateway Dr, #B, Reno, NV 89521. Please indicate that the donation is for the Brett Jason Hartman Memorial Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at (www.starofdavidfunerals.com) for the Hartman family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020.