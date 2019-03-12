The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
Brian BRUCE
Brian D. BRUCE

Brian D. BRUCE Obituary
BRUCE, Brian D. Brian D. Bruce, age 65, of Jupiter, passed away March 7, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. Brian was born in Johnson City, New York, grew up in Palm Beach Gardens and graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School Class of 1971. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Barbara, brother, David, and sister, Karen. Brian is survived by his wife, Christine Murray. He was an avid motorcycle and car lover. Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the (). Aycock Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019
