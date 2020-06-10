Gavlin, Brian

Brian Galvin passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020

Brian was born July 28, 1950 to James and Mary Galvin. He was the third child of eight in the family.

Brian follows his parents and sister Kathleen Deanel. He leaves a host of friends and family waiting to see him again, including: his children Scott Galvin and Jennifer Galvin he shared with Judith Galvin, his brothers Lawrence Galvin, John Galvin, Robert Galvin, Daniel Galvin, and Michael Galvin, his sister Mary Galvin, and his wife Therese Galvin and stepson Mike Callard.

Brian always said "Any time you wake up on the right side of the grass is a good day", we know you're on the right side of the grass up there and hope you're "Not too terribly unwell" as you watch over us.



