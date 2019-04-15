HONEYCUTT, Brian It is with broken hearts that the family of Brian Glen Honeycutt, announces his passing on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 51 years. Born February 21, 1968 in Johnson City TN, he spent most of his life in Palm Beach County, FL. Brian was funny and kind and loved his family more than anything. He had a bigger than life personality and was loved by everyone he met. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved his trucks, John Wayne movies and Waylon Jennings. He missed his days of driving an 18-wheeler and would have loved to be still driving across the country. Brian would have given you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved his dog Shooter and his cat Tommy. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Darcy and his children Jacob Brian and Jessica Brooke, by his mother Linda Honeycutt and by his sister Glenda Smith (Mark). Brian was pre-deceased by his father Glen Honeycutt. He is also pre-deceased by his grandparents, Otis and Ella J. Honeycutt and Floyd and Pearl Burger, his aunt, Pearl Honeycutt, and uncles, Charles Burger, Carroll Honeycutt and Richard Honeycutt. He will also be remembered by his aunts and uncles, Newland Honeycutt, Nita Burger, Paul and Norma Mays, Rachel Buckner and Trula; his nephew Ethan Smith, and other nieces and nephew Bailey, De'ne and Stephanie; several cousins Carroll Honeycutt (Jill), Crystal Malloy (Kyle), Robin Carter (Danny), Amy Walker (Doug), Debbie Honeycutt and Sindy Patchin and numerous extended family and dear friends. A Visitation and gathering of friends will be held on Monday, April 15 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL. A Private Burial will be held at the Honeycutt Cemetery in Burnsville, NC on Thursday, April 18. Arrangements are being made by Holcombe Brothers in Burnsville, NC. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary