Bruce Edward Hamlett
1925 - 2020
Hamlett, Bruce Edward
Bruce Edward Hamlett, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, MI, July 6, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. He was born October 11, 1925 in Orange, MA. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Ellen Hamlett, brother Frederick Hamlett, sister Elizabeth Hamlett Pine Denniston, and his daughter Lynne Hamlett. Bruce's memory will live on with his beloved wife Diana; two daughters, Jacqueline Capp (Bill) and Sharon Kuzma (Tim); two sons, Kevin Hamlett (former wife Gayle) and Randy Hamlett (Sue); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family plans to have a Celebration-of-Life gathering soon and will provide information when it becomes available. For further information phone 810.229.2905 or visit (www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 18, 2020
Diana and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I think of old times in Athol! I am in Amherst now. With love from Mary.
Mary (Colton) Maciacius
