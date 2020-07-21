Hamlett, Bruce Edward
Bruce Edward Hamlett, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, MI, July 6, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. He was born October 11, 1925 in Orange, MA. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Ellen Hamlett, brother Frederick Hamlett, sister Elizabeth Hamlett Pine Denniston, and his daughter Lynne Hamlett. Bruce's memory will live on with his beloved wife Diana; two daughters, Jacqueline Capp (Bill) and Sharon Kuzma (Tim); two sons, Kevin Hamlett (former wife Gayle) and Randy Hamlett (Sue); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family plans to have a Celebration-of-Life gathering soon and will provide information when it becomes available. For further information phone 810.229.2905 or visit (www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
).