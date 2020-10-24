1/
Bruce James Stika, 71, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away September 22, 2020. A resident of the Boynton Beach area for over 20 years, Bruce was born in Chicago, IL November 17, 1948 to Joseph "Pepper" Stika and Claire Stika (Boutin). He attended Morton West High School in Cicero, IL and graduated in 1966.
In 1968 he married classmate Patricia Ann Harnack. They were married for 52 beautiful years, had three wonderful children, and a plethora of pets in the home, not all by his choice.
Bruce worked at General Binding Corp., in Northbrook, IL, as a tool and die maker for nearly 30 years. After which, moved to Florida and worked at Motorola creating prototypes for many cellular products.
Bruce leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Patricia; two sons and daughters-in-law: Scott and Nancy Stika, David and Amy Stika; daughter and son-in-law Kerianne and Ken Zurich; sister and brother-in-law Debi and Joe Puente; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial open house for family whose lives were touched by Bruce will be held at a later date, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course, just chat. Location to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Bruce J. Stika to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (https://www.stjude.org/donate/ donate-to-st-jude.html) or donate over the phone at 800-805-5856.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
