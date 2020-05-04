Kahle, Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee Kahle, 83, of Greenville Alabama passed away Aapril 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kahle; his daughters: Felecia Grubb (Ronnie), Angela Kahle, Crystal Rich (Jeff), and Meg Davis (Tony); step-sons Harold Boyd (Laurie), Walter Boyd (Beth), and Roger Boyd; sister Ruth Upthegrove; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents Roland Kahle and Ruth Blanchard Kahle and sisters Virginia Ellard and Dea Kahle.

As a young boy in Michigan, Bruce enjoyed building igloos in the winter and farming in the summers. In high school he was an All-Star Basketball Player. He served our Country as a Seaman in the Navy, later he chose a career at the Local 630 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union with a 58-year tenure. Bruce retired from Palm Beach County after 15 years of service. Once retired, he was able to pursue his passion and calling to do the Lord's work.

Traveling wherever he was needed to help any Church rebuilt or just to provide Community Service. From South America to any State in our Country that had faced disaster and destruction, Bruce would go anywhere he felt his services were most needed. In his later years as a dedicated Christian, Bruce enjoyed traveling with Campers on Mission and working at the State Fair doing Out-Reach Ministries. In his free time, Bruce enjoyed a good game of cards, hunting and gardening; but most of all his life's dedication and love was to his family. Home Going service July 20, 2020, First Baptist Church of Greenville, AL.



