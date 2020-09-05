Heyman, Bruce M.

July 25, 1942 - August 20, 2020

Bruce was born in Chicago and moved to Cincinnati a young child, son of Lucille and William.

He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and received degrees in Business and Finance. Bruce went on to receive his Doctorate of Jurisprudence degree at Salmon P. Chase.

While in college, he was president of the student union, president of his fraternity, SAMY on campus as well as president of several honorary organizations.

During his time in law school, his dad died and he took over the family business, RSS or Reliable Salon Services. and supported not only his young and growing family, but his mother as well.

In 1964, Bruce married Lynne Roth and they had two children, Andrew and Wendy.

After moving to Florida, Bruce became involved in several organizations and philanthropies. He was Vice President of the Civic Association in Palm Beach and an active member in the Rotary.

He enjoyed going to the Policeman's Ball at Mar-a-Lago. In fact, whenever he was eating in a restaurant and saw a table of police officers, he would anonymously pay for their meals.

Bruce was a great leader, a man of pride and honor. He became president of his condo association for 12 years. He treated this role as a job, not just an activity.

It was at this time that he met Rona Klein who was the love of his life and companion until he passed away.

He leaves his children, Andrew and Wendy and four grandchildren, Derrik and Josey and Sofia and Zachary.

Bruce will be particularly missed for his positive attitude, his classiness and his fabulous happy demeanor.



