Stone, BruceBruce Stone, 61, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away in his home September 13, 2020 with his daughters by his side after a very brief battle with cancer. He is survived and deeply missed by his "fur-babies" Piper and Sam, two loving daughters Jennifer (Vincent) Beyers, and Michele Stone (Richard), five grandchildren Jade, Kayla (Jennifer), Kaden, Ryan, Avery (Michele). He is also survived by his mother Elena-Helen, brother Howard (Sue), and sister Valerie along with nephews Joshua, Jarrett, and Gradon, niece Bridget, and great nephew Iain. Bruce was preceded in death by his father Dewel-Hal.Bruce was a kind hearted simple man who enjoyed good music old time rock and roll. Known as an avid animal lover that spent his life spoiling all of his fur babies. He took great pride in executing home improvement projects for his clients."Only The Good Die Young"His daughters are planning to schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date this year. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to help with expenses at: