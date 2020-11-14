Bruno Anthony Luzzo

Royal Palm Beach - Bruno Anthony Luzzo, 86, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born August 25, 1934, in the North End of Boston, the son of Pasquale and Rose (Augello) Luzzo.

Bruno served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War Conflict. He married Marie Puopolo at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Revere, MA in 1960. They were married for 60 years.

Bruno worked for the United States Post Office and United Liquor Distributors before retiring in 1996 to Royal Palm Beach, FL. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing tennis with friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Gloria and Rose and three brothers Vincent, Anthony and Pasquale. He leaves his loving wife Marie and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Bruno was a devoted husband to his wife Marie. He loved his family and friends deeply, always willing to share a smile and a conversation. The ocean was one of Bruno's true pleasures in life.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at Our Lady Queen of Apostles, Royal Palm Beach at 10:00AM on November 23.



