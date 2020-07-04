1/
Buddy Stuart
Stuart, Buddy
Buddy Stuart, age 85, longtime resident of Boynton Beach passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 2, 2020 due to the onset of metastatic cancer.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the charity of your choice or First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach, 301 North Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435 in Buddy's memory.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
