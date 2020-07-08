Stuart, Buddy
Buddy Stuart went to be with His Lord, early Thursday, July 2, 2020. He passed away at home with his family in attendance while his nurse was singing praises and thanks to the Lord. He had a short but difficult battle with metastatic cancer. Buddy was born in Kansas City, Missouri, or Misery as he later called it on September 22, 1934. He was predeceased by his mother, Georgia Matthews Stuart Lee and father, Arvel Arthur Stuart, Sr. and brother, Joe Stuart. He was married for 50 Years to Evelyn Ward Stuart who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Stuart Shea (Brian) and his son, Darren Arthur Stuart (Rachelle), his sister, Margaret Stuart Worrell (Clyde deceased) and his nieces and nephews, Leslie Worrell Journey (Alan, deceased), Paul Worrell (Lori), Suzanne Worrell Fraser (John), Rhett Stuart (Noemi), grand nieces and nephews, Daniel Worrell (Erin), Sarah Worrell Bilbra (Chris), Amanda Journey Ridgley (Robert), Matthew Jurney (Lauren), John, Alexandra, Ian Fraser; Cheyenne and Justin Stuart
Buddy later married Beverly Smith Stuart in 2005 and instantly merged our two families with the bond of love. His children grew to include, daughter, Tammie Harris (Marlon, deceased) and son, Ricky Ray. He is also survived by granddaughters, Danelle Harris McNew (D.R.), Kirstie Harris Wragg (Aaron) and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Campbell, and Reagan McNew and Jaxson, Mikiah, and Kennedy Wragg.
After Beverly's passing, Buddy found love again, recently with a lifelong church friend, Sherry Dubois. They shared such a zest for life, love for each other and love for Christ and they were inseparable.
Buddy graduated from Seacrest High School and lettered in football and basketball. Buddy joined the Naval Reserves, and soon after being married to his High School Sweetheart, Evelyn, he was shipped overseas to serve on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. His tour of duty was the Mediterranean.
Upon return, he went to work with brother-in-law, Clyde, a 30 year plus partnership with Metal Products of Palm Beach producing screen enclosures and storm shutters and railing.
Upon retirement, the real fun began. Buddy's lifelong passion for sports led him to baseball umpiring, first Senior League, then High School, then Junior College then on to the MLB Extended Spring Training for the Marlins, Cardinals and Mets. Dad loved Palm Beach Senior Softball and was a really good pitcher and had a pretty good batting average until recently in the 400's.
Buddy's biggest passion by far, was serving Jesus Christ and loving his Church Family. Buddy was a Deacon for many years. He was also a greeter who made it a point to know everyone's name and give out hugs. His new ministry for the church was to visit the members who were in the hospital or the nursing homes and make sure they were prayed for and felt the love of Christ and their fellow members. Buddy's mission was to share Christ's Love Anywhere Anytime.
Funeral Services are at First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. Social Distancing and Masks please. For those who can't come, the plan is to Livestream on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
or First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach, 301 North Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435 in Buddy's memory.