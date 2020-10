Or Copy this URL to Share

Burton D. Herman

"Bud" Herman, 84, passed away peacefully October 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Herman, his daughters, Laurie Stern, Debbie Kiviat, Judy Herman, his grandchildren, William Simms and Isabella Perez. Funeral Service was held October 25, at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, FL.



