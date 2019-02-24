Resources More Obituaries for Byron FOLMER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Byron Quay FOLMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers FOLMER, Byron Quay Byron Quay "Bucky" Folmer died of natural causes on February 18, 2019, in Fort Pierce, FL. He was 89. Bucky was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, coach, private pilot, and sailor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Alice Folmer; his sister, Theona Miller; his wife of 42 years, Jean Marguerite Folmer; and his wife of 23 years, Deborah R. Folmer. He is survived by his sister Wilma Beveridge of PA, and his children: Robert Folmer of Methuen, MA; Cathy Sexton of Tallahassee, FL; Connie Folmer of Fort Pierce; Ronald Folmer of Earleton, FL; Suzanne Varano of New Smyrna Beach, FL; David Folmer of Jacksonville, FL; and stepdaughter Trisha Riley of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Brennan and Hailey Folmer, Matt and Erin Sexton, Will and Brian Goulet, Wes Cich, and Ben and Nat Varano; and five great-grandchildren: Maggie and Banyan Goulet, Sophia and Lily Folmer, and Jaden Cich. He was the first member of his family to attend college. He received his bachelor's degree from Slippery Rock State College and advanced degrees from Pitt, Penn State, and the University of Maryland. Buck and Jean moved to Lake Worth, FL, in 1955 from Western PA. He worked as a classroom teacher and coach at Lake Worth High School (LWHS) for 35 years. He taught phys ed, biology, chemistry, aeronautics, and physics. He was the head of the Science Department for many years. He also coached football and track. His enthusiasm and tireless efforts in the classroom inspired an untold number of students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). After he retired from LWHS and his six children were grown, he took a job in the U.S. Department of Defense school system teaching science and coaching girls' basketball in Norway and in London, England. He and Jean traveled throughout Europe until her death. He later met and married Deborah "Debbie" Riley and continued to travel, living in Italy and Turkey. In the '70s, Buck designed and, with family, hand-built a cabin on Nottely Dam in the North GA mountains. He and Jean would take their grandchildren there each summer to swim, hike, boat, camp, and build; cook on campfires; and learn how to become responsible citizens and independent thinkers. He then designed and built a larger, all-season home on the lot next door to the cabin. The now much larger extended family spent many years enjoying each other's company on Lake Nottely in gatherings large and small. In later years, he spent his time between North GA and Fort Pierce. Just four years ago, he bought a sailboat. He lived aboard, sailed the Indian River, and moored on Taylor Creek. After his wife Debbie died in 2016, he moved to Fort Pierce and enjoyed swimming in the pool, entertaining his great-grandchildren, and sending birthday cards with handwritten notes to everyone. In accordance with his wishes, no memorial service will be held. Because of Bucky's lifelong interest in science, his family requests that you think about a young person in your life and put in their hands a book on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. Byron Quay "Bucky" Folmer (1929-2019) would want yet more young people to know that facts, evidence, truth, and science matter. Please visit yatesfuneralhome.com to share your comments and photos. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries