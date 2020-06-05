Calvin Boyle
Boyle, Calvin
Calvin Frankland Boyle, also known as Cal, passed away at the age of 75, at Jupiter Medical Center on May 31, 2020. A private service was held on Friday, June 5th at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, FL. He was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach, FL. For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit
(http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
