Camilla Mullens

Mullens, Camilla
Camilla "Cam" Mullens, 90, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020. Cam moved to Florida from Rockville, CT in 1960 with her family. She was a kind, fun, funny, big hearted, loving and lovely lady. She was a bookkeeper most of her life, retiring from Jupiter Hills Club and Jupiter Hills Condominium Association after more than 20 years of service. She had a great love for her furry friends and almost always had a dog or two or even four in her life. Cam is survived by her loving and devoted children, Leonard P. Sojka and Cindy A. Sojka. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Leonard E. Sojka. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00AM followed by a graveside service immediately afterwards at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (peggyadams.org
) or Alzheimers Community Care Center (alzcare.org
), both in West Palm Beach, FL.