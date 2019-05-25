|
SHAND, Camille Camille Therea Bedward Shand of Belle Glade, FL. Born October 13, 1980 in Kingston Jamaica West Indies. Passed away May 9, 2019 in Belle Glade, FL. She is survived by her three children Abigail, Anthony, Aaliyah mother and father; twin brothers Leron and Loren; sister Taylor; grandmother Williams; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Duvarn Frazer. Funeral Service and Viewing will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 10:00AM Viewing and 11:00AM Service at Palm Springs Seventh Day Adventist, 4424 South Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 25, 2019