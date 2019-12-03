|
Lefebre, Candido Ramon
Candido Ramon Lefebre was born on October 3, 1939 to Paula and Pablo Luis Lefebre of Havana, Cuba. He is survived by two sons, Michael and Ramon Lefebre, and his grandson, Mateo Lefebre.
Candido was an accountant for Perini Land and Development Co, and worked for the Property Appraiser of Palm Beach County. He was in love with sports, baseball being at the top of the list. He participated greatly in the local baseball community and enjoyed being with his family. Candido passed away on November 19, 2019, under the wonderful care of Trustbridge Hospice of West Palm Beach. He is missed and loved by all who knew him and is in God's eternal care.
A service in celebration of his life will be held 3:30PM Friday December 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart School, 410 N. "M" Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019