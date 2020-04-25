|
Bellini, Carl A.
Carl A. Bellini, of Palm Beach Gardens, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Cambridge, MA and grew up in nearby Somerville. He graduated from Tufts University in 1955 with a B.A. in Economics. After graduating, he began his successful retail career with WT Grant, a variety chain store, quickly rising from trainee to become the company's youngest Regional Vice President. In 1975, he joined Family Dollar Stores as VP of Store Operations, Distribution, and Human Resources and was later promoted to Senior Vice President.
Recruited by Sherwin Williams as President of their 1500 stores, Carl was later promoted to Group Vice President running both the paint stores and their 500 store drug chain. In 1988, he joined the Revco Drug Stores as Executive Vice President and later COO. He was instrumental in helping the company come out of bankruptcy. In 1996, Revco was acquired by CVS and Carl decided to retire and enjoy time with his family and friends.
Passionate about his career, he received many honors and awards. While working for Sherwin Williams, he was chosen to attend the Wharton University Executive Management Program. He was also named Retailer of the Year by Chain Drug Review.
Carl met Connie, the love of his life, in 1956 while serving in the Presidential Honor Guard U.S. Army in Virginia. Connie was working at the Pentagon. They had three children and later five grandchildren whom they adore. They were active in their golfing communities throughout the years. Carl and Connie are recognized Founder Donors of the Jupiter Medical Center and give to many other philanthropies.
Carl is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughters, Diane Bellini-Black and Lisa Bellini; son-in-law, Charles Black; grandchildren, Ashley Villoresi, RJ Villoresi, Charles Black III, Evan Black and Joshua Black; and his sister, Marilyn Fall.
He is remembered for his strong leadership abilities, diligence, generous spirit, love of family, wise counsel and his kind heart. The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Carl had requested that donations be made to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 South Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 (www.JMCFoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020