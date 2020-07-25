Green, Carl
Carl A. Green, prominent attorney and social activist in Buffalo NY, died peacefully on July 11, 2020 in Jupiter, FL at the age of 92. Carl, a founder and managing partner of Lipsitz, Green Fahringer, Roll, Schuller, and James, practiced law for almost 60 years, specializing in civil rights and personal injury law.
Carl was born August 27, 1927 in Buffalo the son of immigrant parents from Rumania and Hungary. At 16, he graduated from Lafayette High School and joined the Navy during World War II. He graduated from University of Buffalo and its Law School at 21 and married Ruby Saltzman Green in 1952. Together they raised four children.
Carl and brother-in-law Richard Lipsitz started a law firm that became Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria. A consummate trial attorney. Carl began his career representing union officials before the House Un-American Activities Committee. Later, he specialized in workers' personal health and injury law.
A major accomplishment was his role in overturning New York's three-year statute of limitations that prevented workers exposed to asbestos from filing claims. Because asbestos-related diseases appear years after exposure, the three-year limit denied thousands any compensation. Unsuccessful in the courts, Carl with others turned to the New York State Legislature to lengthen the statute of limitations. In 1986, Carl's role was recognized by Governor Mario Cuomo, who presented Carl with the pen he used to sign the bill into law.
Very important to Carl was mentoring of junior attorneys in his firm many of whom became leading attorneys in Buffalo and nationally. In addition, Carl championed many progressive causes including civil rights, the movement to relocate the University of Buffalo campus to the downtown water front, opposition to the Vietnam war, and support for presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy. Most recently, Carl, a life-long democrat, railed against the isolationist and divisive policies of the Trump administration.
Much of Carl's success resulted from his attention to detail, sharp memory, and drive for perfection. He was obsessively punctual, even when his wife and children attempted to thwart him on family road trips. His fastidious tendencies were balanced by a wry sense of humor and love of social gatherings.
Late in life, Carl became a licensed bartender, but never pursued that career to avoid glass washing. Carl was also a noted bridge-player, avid bird-watcher, voracious reader, completer of the NY Times crossword puzzles, and persisted with golf and tennis despite a love-hate relationship. Carl took great pleasure in his family, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Carl is survived by his wife, Ruby, four children William Green (Grace Dodier) of Chicago, IL, Betsy Green (Howard Sasson) of Northampton, MA), Frances Green (Peter Ebb) of Natick, MA and Amy Green (Stephen Aron) of Santa Monica, CA, ten grandchildren (Willa, Charlotte, and Nathaniel Green; Benjamin, Joshua, and Zoe Sasson; Joseph and Sara Ebb; and Daniel and Jack Aron) and siblings (Charles Green and Judy Green Brothman; Rita Green Lipsitz (deceased)). The family asks contributions please be made to Doctors Without Borders
(https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/
) in Carl's honor.