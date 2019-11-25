|
|
Roberts, Carl L.
Carl Roberts, 67, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice. He was born and raised in Lake Worth, FL where he attended Lake Worth High School and then went on to college. He began his career for 30 years at the Florida Department of Transportation and then spent 20 years at the Congress Park and Lodges. Carl was a highly dedicated property manager. He was also made player of the week for the Elks minor league in 1964. Carl was such a caring man and was always helping his neighbors whenever they needed him. He was the adopted mayor of the entire neighborhood. You could always see him riding around the area bringing his happy smile to everybody. He will be so sadly missed! Some of his friends contributed fond and fun memories of him:
Derek remembered how much fun they had during the hurricane- looking for and finding gasoline and hot sandwiches.
George said he was the "Go to Guy"
Pumpkin remembers being on a ladder cutting limbs, he saw her, went home and got his power saw and told her that Pumpkins should be on the ground, not in trees, and proceeded to cut the tree down.
Beth remembers the lava lamp that he got her and his famous last words "I'll just have one more"
There are so many loving memories that could be written about, he was loved by so many. In his younger years he loved surfing, beaches, barbeques, and traveling the world- most recently with his beloved Dawn.
Carl is predeceased by; his father James H. Roberts, mother Shirley Roberts and brothers Scott W. Roberts and Terry H. Roberts.
He is survived by Dawn Davis, his brother James Roberts and many friends that will miss him.
A visitation will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home November 30 from 10:00PM to 12:00PM with a funeral immediately following at 12:00PM. Friends are invited for a luncheon in Carl's honor at the Lake Worth Beach Club located at 1:00PM 7th Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019