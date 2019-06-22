Long, Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis Long, age 91, of Cataula, GA, passed away on June 12, 2019 at EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, AL. He was born in Kokomo, IN on March 15, 1928, a son of Theodore and Irene Woodruff Long and was a grandson of Mel and Martha Simons, who raised him. On December 21, 1946 he married Elizabeth "Bette" Christopher.

Survivors include his son Mark Allen Long (Marti) of West Point, GA; a daughter, Joni Marie Cotton (Joseph) of Greenville, GA; sister-in-law Mary Emry (Bob) of Diamondhead, MS; sister-in-law Ruth Sherrow of Kokomo, IN; and four grandchildren. Carl is pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth Long; son Richard Lewis Long; brother Robert Long of Greentown, IN and his parents and grandparents.

Carl was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was a kind and gentle soul, often making his wife, family and friends laugh; he loved to fish, play pool, and travel. He adored all God's creatures, especially dogs.

In 1959 Carl and Elizabeth "Bette" moved to Jupiter, FL where they resided for 26 years. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, a division of United Technologies. In 1985 Carl was transferred to Pratt & Whitney, Columbus, GA and retired in 1989 after 30 years of service. He was a dedicated hard worker throughout his life. Carl was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the Navy.

Friends are invited to join the family at the inurnment ceremony at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, GA on Saturday, June 29, at 10:00AM. Wife, Elizabeth Long and son Richard Long will also be inurned along with Carl Long.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in tribute to Carl Long, for Carl's grandson's (Chris Long) Turtle Research Lab at UCF (University of Central Florida)

(www.ucffoundation.org/turtles)

