COLLIER, Carl M. Carl M. Collier, 88, died April 24, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ, November 1, 1930. Carl graduated from NYU and enlisted 2 weeks later in the Army infantry during the Korean War. He attended Harvard Law School on the GI Bill and graduated in 1957. He then practiced law in Palm Beach County for over 50 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Harriet, his brother Irwin Cohen, and his children Dana Collier (David) Herst, Jeffrey Collier, David (Shelby) Collier, and stepchildren Jonathan Blum, David (Randi) Blum, and Becky (Evan) Colker. His seven grandchildren will remember him lovingly. He will be cherished forever for his honesty, integrity, humility, sense of humor, creativity, and high moral standards. His love for his family was immense and we will miss him deeply. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday, April 28 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel: 5808 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL. Burial will be at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens: 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL. Donations can be made in Carl's memory to the Lynn Cancer Institute, 701 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary