Miller, Carl Roy
Carl Roy Miller, aged 74, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, Carl, as a young boy enjoyed car races; especially on Friday nights when his father, "Bunny," would race at the Palm Beach Fairgrounds in car 51. This love for the races continued throughout his entire life.
Carl's love for racing transferred into working on engines for which he had a passion, even as a young man. There wasn't anything he couldn't put together or repair.
He served in the U.S. Army 809th Engineer Battalion in Thailand and the 169th Engineer Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia. It was in Georgia that Carl met the love of his life; Geitra "Gidge" and they had been married for 53 years.
Once honorably discharged, he moved back to Palm Beach County where he was employed with the Palm Beach County Engineer's Office for 39 years.
Carl enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and stock car racing as well as spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his loving wife Geitra, brother Don Miller; brother and sister-In-law, Fred and Linda Weaver; three sisters, Heather Bauer, Cindy McCoy (Doug), Marla Smith (Tom), cousins, nieces and nephews plus so many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church – 241 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, FL 33403.
Family gathering at 11:30AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Palms West Funeral Home - 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411, with a service starting at 12:00PM, followed with a graveside service at the South Florida National Cemetery - 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, 33449, LANE 1.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019