Carl "CJ" Schlosser, age 86, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, died February 15, 2020 in Illinois. Beloved husband of Elinor, proud Army Veteran of Korean War, and former employee of Atlantis Country Club. Visitation: 5:00PM to 8:00PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, IL. Burial with military honors is pending at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Sign the guest book at www.wfh-ofallon.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
