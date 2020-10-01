Carlos M. Alonso, Sr.

Palm Springs - Carlos M. Alonso, Sr. died peacefully in his home Wednesday, September 30, at the age of 96. He was surrounded by his wife and six children, who were constantly at his side. "Papi" leaves behind the lasting legacy of what was most important to him, his wife and family of loving and devoted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Papi will always be remembered for his boundless love for his family, his incredible wit, his sharp mind and his great American patriotism.

Carlos was born in Havana, Cuba to Blanca Soler and Oscar Alonso January 13, 1924. He graduated from "El Colegio de Belen" and received degrees in Chemical and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Havana and a post graduate degree from Cornell University in New York. He brought his wife and children from Cuba to Miami, FL in 1961, and resided in West Palm Beach thereafter. He had a successful career in the sugar industry spanning 40 years and many countries including The Bahamas, Guatemala, Colombia and Panama as well in Jeanerette, LA and Belle Glade, FL.

Carlos was preceded in death by his beloved son Carlos M. Alonso, Jr., his parents and his siblings Oscar, Olga, Antonina and Miguel. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Margarita Cardona Alonso, his daughters Maggie Alonso Cruz (Dr. Francisco Cruz) of River Ridge, LA, Blanky Alonso Diamond (Perry A. Diamond, Jr.), Olgui Alonso Kolshak (Max Kolshak, Sr.), Lourdes M. Alonso, Teresita Alonso Walker (Dr. Terrence Walker) all of West Palm Beach, FL; and his son Oscar A. Alonso of Philadelphia, PA. Carlos also leaves behind 12 wonderful and caring grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.



