Carol Goldstine Obituary
Goldstine, Carol
Carol Goldstine was born May 6,1923 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the youngest of four siblings. She came to Florida in 1945 to marry the love of her life, Stan Goldstine. They were married 52 years before he passed away in 1998. She is survived by her daughter Linda Eckelson, husband Bob and granddaughter Alana. As well as her son Dick Goldstine and his wife Grace. We ask that if you are so inclined to donate to Trustbridge Hospice or to a charity near and dear to you in her honor. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
