COX, Carol Jean Carol Jean Gay Cox, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 84, passed peacefully at her residence on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Carol embraced her last few months on earth the same way she did daily - gracefully and fearlessly. Born in Columbus, GA to Allen and Lois Gay, Carol graduated from the Rosarian Academy in 1953. She later received her LPN license from Mayland Technical College while she was residing in North Carolina. Carol was soft-spoken but never meek, she sought travel and new experiences but mostly found joy spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jerry Vernon Cox, her sister, Nancy Gay Crew, her three children, Gay Cox Fuller (husband, Andy), Allen Cox and Bob Cox, her five grandchildren, Carolyn McChesney (husband, Trent), Michelle Haley (husband, John), Carolyn Cox, Morgan Cox and Darby Cox, and three great-grandchildren, Mac and Mimi McChesney and Will Haley, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. The family will have a Celebration of Life gathering at the home of her son from 12:00PM to 3:00PM Saturday, April 6th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a . Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019