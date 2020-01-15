|
Campi, Carol Lee
Carol Lee Campi (Painter), 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep January 13, 2020. Carol was born January 4, 1941 in Dumont, New Jersey to the late Wellwood and Ruth Painter. Carol was married to her high school sweetheart, John Campi in 1962 and had spent an adventurous lifetime together. In 1958, Carol was chosen as the first Exchange Student to go abroad from her hometown. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1959. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Peters College, a MBA from University of Hartford, and studied for a Masters of Divinity at Drew University. She worked at the Bergen Record, founded the Dumont Mental Health Center, assisted as an EMT in Old Tappan, New Jersey and led as a Managing Director of Chatham Consulting Group. She was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, and active in many congregations throughout her life. Carol also was a member of Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter, Florida for 30 years, enjoyed playing golf and led their spirited book club.
Carol was bright, with a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious smile and a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dog Pippa.
Carol is survived by her devoted husband, John; two children, Jon (Audrie) Campi and Christen Lee (James) Governale; sister, Joyce (Howard) Felsenfeld; three blessed grandchildren, Evelina Lee, Anna Lee, and Jack; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom she considered her beloved family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and then from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Prayer Service at 6:30PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, Florida 33458 (561) 744-2030.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020