Carol M. Erdek
1942 - 2020
Erdek, Carol M.
Mrs. Erdek, age 78, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020. She was born in Taylor, PA, eldest of two daughters of the late Paul J. Cerny and Bertha Esaskie, and resided in Manville, NJ before moving to the Palm Beach area in 1971. Mrs. Erdek was employed as an Executive Secretary by Gee & Jenson Engineers-Architects-Planners, Inc., West Palm Beach, FL and other engineering firms in Palm Beach County for over twenty years before retiring.
Mrs. Erdek was predeceased by her beloved father, Paul J. Cerny in 1989, her beloved mother Bertha Cerny in 2006, and beloved sister, Helen Bowen in 2004. Mrs. Erdek is survived by two loving sons, Paul J. Erdek of Royal Palm Beach and Jeremy David "Icky" Erdek of Palm Beach Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Erdek may be made to TRUSTBRIDGE HOSPICE FOUNDATION, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
