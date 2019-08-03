|
Matthews, Carol
Carol Clark Matthews, born in Columbus, OH in 1949, grew up in Boynton Beach, FL, graduated from Seacrest High School in 1968.
Carol lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with both sons by her side.
She is survived by sons, John Michael Matthews of South Carolina and Russell Aaron Matthews of Hawaii; sister, Joey Clark Hertz; brothers, Bobby and Leslie Clark; four grandchildren, Kaela, Jenna, Mason, Hunter, and other close family members such as her son's wives, Theresa and Sara and in-laws, Sara Jean and John. Predeceased by both parents, Connie and Charles Van Linda; brother, Donnie Clark and nephew, Gregory B. Hertz, Jr. She will always be remembered by her best friend Evelyn Crider, of Lake Worth and loved by all her family members. Rest in Peace Carol, you will always remain in our hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019