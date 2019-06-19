|
Nolan, Carol Mirabel
Carol Mirabel Nolan, 76, Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away June 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was preced- ed in death by her husband, Patrick Nolan, and is survived by her 4 sons Daniel, Peter, Brian,
Patrick, Jr and her 9 grandchildren. Carol, a loving mother, wife, and grandmother was raised in Brooklyn, New York and was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. A funeral mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul of the Cross Church located at 10970 Jack Nicklaus Dr, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 19, 2019