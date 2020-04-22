Home

Kanter, Carol Rose
We record with great sorrow the passing of Carol Rose Kanter on April 18, 2020, beloved mother of Dr. David Kanter and mother-in-law of Rosemarie Silvers Kanter. Carol Kanter was admired for her devotion to family, her wise judgement, the brightness of her good humor, and the warmth of her soul. She leaves behind her husband Jacob Kanter of Palm Beach Gardens, her four children, Marcie, David, Michael, and Steve, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and family spouses, Mike, Linda, Alanna, and Maria.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
