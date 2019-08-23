|
Lassiter, Carol Ruth
Carol Lester Lassiter, beloved wife of 59 years, passed away after a series of illnesses, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in Boynton Beach. She was 86 years old.
Carol was born in Lismore, MN early on the morning of Christmas day, Dec. 25, 1932 and was named Carol Ruth Lester. Carol is survived by her husband, Kenneth Taylor Lassiter, her daughter, Karen Lassiter Bryan and husband, David James Bryan, her son, Keith Geoffrey Lassiter, her brother William (Bill) Lester and her grandson, Burke Kenneth Bryan. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Lewis.
After graduation from Gustavus Adolphus University in St Peter, MN, Carol worked as a high school teacher in Bell Plaine, MN. After two years teaching typing and shorthand, she and a colleague decided to pack up Carol's car and move to Rochester, NY. They felt they should work in the real world for a change. Carol went to work at Eastman Kodak Company -- first as a secretary in the Business & Technical Personnel Department then later as an accountant in the Kodak distribution Center. When Carol met Ken, it was love at first sight: they met at a Halloween party, were engaged by Thanksgiving and married in April 1960.
Carol was beloved by everyone she met. Her easy charm and sincerity made her a favorite of everyone. She was devoted to her husband and enthusiastically supported him in his professional life and his volunteer efforts. Carol was renowned for her culinary skills. She cooked gourmet dinners for the crew and cast of the Satellite TV series produced by her husband. For her Home Demonstration organization, she taught classes on making crepes, puffed pastry and other gourmet dishes. Carol served as treasurer of Ogden Presbyterian Church in Spencerport, NY for over 30 years. Carol was devoted to raising her children to become the adults they are today.
Carol loved the wonderful life she and Ken enjoyed. They traveled in Europe, Australia and across the USA and on cruises in Europe. They spent as much time as they could on their boats, The Capricorn and The Capricorn Two. They made the voyage from Seneca Lake in New York to Boca Raton, FL in 1993 with Carol as First Mate and as "Anchor Wench" when they moved from Rochester, NY to Florida.
A funeral is planned for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 West Boynton Beach Boulevard followed by a Reception and Celebration of Carol's Life at Vi at Lakeside Village, 2792 Donnelly Drive in Lantana.
We are grateful to have had the opportunity to spend time with Carol. May she rest in peace knowing how much she is loved and remembered.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 1411 N Flagler Dr, Ste 4900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019