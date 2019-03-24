BOWLING, Carol S. Carol Seiler Bowling, 72, passed away on October 4, 2018 in Boynton Beach, FL after a 16 year battle with cancer. She is greatly missed by her husband, her children, her brother and sister and her many, many friends. She was born on June 19, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY. She moved to Florida with her husband in 1974 and became a much revered ESOL teacher. SCUBA diving, kayaking, paddle boarding, training agility dogs and swimming were her favorite activities even while struggling with cancer. She graduated from North Port High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse University and a Master's degree in Education from Florida Atlantic University. She spent a great deal of her time training her two Papillons, Cody and Punkin, for agility and nose work competition. In keeping with her love of the environment she requested a natural burial at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery near Gainesville, FL. She was loved by all who met her. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary