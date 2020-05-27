Biederman, Carol V.
Carol V. Biederman, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her three children, George (Melody), Jeff (Lisa), Leslie (Mahadeo); five grandchildren, Amanda (Matthew), Jeremy (Madeleine), Eric, Ravi, William; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Rowen, Penelope; brother, Gerald (Jackie) Vaughn, and cousin, Nancy Jamison. Carol will be buried with her husband, SMSGT George R. Biederman, Sr., who predeceased her in 2014, in a private ceremony, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.