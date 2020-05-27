Carol V. Biederman
Biederman, Carol V.
Carol V. Biederman, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her three children, George (Melody), Jeff (Lisa), Leslie (Mahadeo); five grandchildren, Amanda (Matthew), Jeremy (Madeleine), Eric, Ravi, William; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Rowen, Penelope; brother, Gerald (Jackie) Vaughn, and cousin, Nancy Jamison. Carol will be buried with her husband, SMSGT George R. Biederman, Sr., who predeceased her in 2014, in a private ceremony, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com



Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
