Webster, Carol

Carol A. (Esper) Webster, 72, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home.

Carol was born June 6, 1948 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late James S. and Catherine A. (Hashim) Esper.

Carol is a graduate of Classical High School in Worcester. After high school, she attended the Forsyth Institute in Boston and became a dental hygienist. She worked for many years in the Worcester area before moving to New York City and working for The Rolling Stones. In the early 80's she made the move to Florida, where she worked for the Billfish Foundation, organizing fishing tournaments in both Florida and Puerto Rico and made many lifelong friends. Carol was co-owner of the Beauty Market in Jupiter, FL for over 20 years until its sale in 2014. She most recently worked at Lifetime Performance in Palm Beach Gardens.

She visited many amazing countries in her lifetime and would love to tell stories of her travels. Although she lived in Florida for almost 40 years, she always loved to come "home" to Massachusetts. She enjoyed summers in Gloucester reading books on the deck and sharing a traditional Lebanese meal with her family in Worcester. Being with her friends and family brought her so much joy. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews and enjoyed being with the next generation of babies.

"Auntie Carol" was an extraordinary woman; smart, incredibly vibrant and strong. She always had boundless energy and enjoyed each day to the fullest. She would often say how blessed she was to have lived such a remarkable life. We will miss her amazing sense of humor, laugh and beautiful smile. She was special to so many people and will be sorely missed. We will never forget her courageous fighting spirit and limitless positivity. We wish we had more time with her.

Carol is survived by her siblings Richard Esper and his wife Toni of Shrewsbury, Jane Scheffel and her husband Dr. Hannes of Shrewsbury, Dr. James Esper and his wife Karen of Westborough and Dr. Raymond Esper and his wife Kathy of Mashpee. She leaves 11 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews, whom she all adored. She also leaves her business partner and best friend Linda Murray of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Gloucester, MA, her husband Edward, their children Lauren and Matthew, her longtime childhood friend Fran Wilson and a large group of dear friends.

There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Carol's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or another organization of your choice.



