NEITLICH, Carole C. Carole C. Neitlich (née Segal), 85, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on May 9, 2019 at JFK Memorial Hospital. Carole is survived by her husband David, her daughter Renee (Alan), her grandson Darren (Eka), her nephew Jonathan (Diane, Sam and Kate), her niece Lisa (Steve, Adam and Ava), her nephew Jeffrey (Kim), and her niece Julie. Carole is now with her son Marc, her father George, her mother Anne, and her sisters Gail and Ellen. Carole will be buried at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL at 11:15AM on May 15, 2019. Anyone who knew Carole is welcome to attend.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 14, 2019